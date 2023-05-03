Loyola Dance Ensemble holds spring recital

A celebration of movement and expression, the 2023 Dance Ensemble showcase opened with the piece they closed with last semester.

The Loyola Dance Ensemble’s spring recital featured contemporary and modern dance styles with a focus on movement and expression as an end to their first full year of performing.

“[The dance ensemble] is more about artistry than it is competition,” said freshman ensemble member Jordan Higgins. “We get to bond over something that we all are passionate about while working towards a common goal.”

The dance ensemble has completed its first full year after forming last spring. Higgins, a marketing major, said that the event had a bigger turnout than last semester and that the ensemble hopes to continue expanding and gaining recognition.

During her first semester in the ensemble, sophomore Areina Walker, also a marketing major, said she has felt “uplifted” by her teammates.

“I was put out of my comfort zone, but my dance members here have made me feel extremely comfortable,” Walker said during the show.

The ensemble’s director, Kai “Mama Kai” Knight, aims to create a space that is both educational and enjoyable for dancers.

“We are always thankful that we have a space to nurture, grow, and continue our process,” Knight shared with the audience.