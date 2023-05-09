Campus Recreation hosts field day event

Students play flag football in the Res Quad as part of the field day festivities

Loyola hosted its first field day for intramural sports on the Residential Quad. Held by Campus Recreation, “Rec-ing the Quad” had were numerous events to participate in like flag football, soccer, and volleyball.

“We want everyone to release stress and relax before finals week,” said Kyleah Bell, the assistant director of Student Life and Ministry.

The main purpose of the event was for intramural sports teams to play against each other. There was an open sign up sheet for all students and teams, with the winners having an opportunity to earn some prizes.

There were also performances by the K-pop dance team and the Flawless Golden Wolves at the event.