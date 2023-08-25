Loyola student starts her music career

Courtesy of Natalia Silva Madison Wolfe looks at footage from her music video “Black Till Blood Spills

Digital filmmaking junior Madison Wolfe is multitalented. Wolfe has been working on her film career for a few years, and now has recently opened up to the music industry.

Wolfe is originally from New Orleans and has lived here her whole life. Growing up here made her realize how cool the city can be and that is why she decided to stay at Loyola.

Wolfe started her career in acting, but since then has branched out artistically. “I have always loved music since I was young, but my biggest catalyst was when I got a guitar from one of my biggest mentors for my 15th birthday,” Wolfe said.

According to Wolfe, as soon as she learned to play, she started writing as well.” It just seemed to come super naturally to me. Not to say that the stuff I wrote at first was really terrible, but the actual act of writing my own stuff is super cathartic and artistically rewarding,” she said.

Many people helped Wolfe along the way, but she worked really closely with Lucas Broussard who, according to her, is an incredible musician and producer based in Kaplan, LA.

“I was introduced to him by Nicole Barre’ who is my close family friend and mentor. Nicole introduced me to Lucas and that kind of started the whole process of actually making my music something tangible and something that I can release and put out into the world,” Wolfe said.

In her newest song, “Black Till Blood Spills” she had the opportunity to collaborate with really great musicians like Scott Dominique who plays the drums in the song.

The majority of the music video crew were Loyola students. “I am really lucky and glad that I get to be friends with so many talented people in the filmmaking program at Loyola,” Wolfe said.

Junior Oliver Parker was the director of photography, junior Quinn Young, was the production designer, and junior Evan Pedals helped with lighting.

“Black Till Blood Spills is all about being scared of the vulnerability of being in a relationship whether it be romantic or platonic. It’s about the fear of loving somebody else. It’s a little bit of a journey throughout the song,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe explained that her inspiration stylistically is Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, however, she does take inspiration from bands like Rasdiohead and Nirvana.

Wolfe also said that she was heavily influenced by her dad growing up. “My dad loves a lot of different music and I remember him listening to a lot of bands like Queen and Rush. My dad is also a drummer and I think that is where I get a lot of my love for music and the arts,” she said.

In the future, Wolfe hopes to put more music out and she probably will soon, but she did not want to spoil the details.

“Stream “Black Till Blood Spills” out on all platforms,” Wolfe said.