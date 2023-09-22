French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Ashlyn Bobb-Collins Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.

The 15th day of September marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is a celebration of independence for Central America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

New Orleans kicked off the commemorative month with the second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, representing seven countries on Sept. 16, 2023, hosted by The French Market in partnership with Ecos Latinos and the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park.

The French Market stage welcomed many Latine artists and performers including Julio & Cesar duo (Guatemala), Cristina Kaminis (Mexico), harpist Leonard Jacome (Venezuela), and Margie Perez Quintet (Cuba).

In addition to music, the celebration had community vendors and food booths featuring various dishes, including tacos Mexicanos, arepas rellenas, pupusas, curried oxtails, and other Latine staples.