Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.

OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"

2
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

3
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

4
A group of Tulane and Loyola students hold signs facing the anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors.

Loyola, Tulane students unite against anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters

5
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.

“I would have loved to be a teacher”

French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Maleigh Crespo, Managing Editor for Print
September 22, 2023
Stage+lineup+sign+at+Hispanic+Heritage+Celebration+on+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+This+was+the+second-annual+celebration.+
Ashlyn Bobb-Collins
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.

The 15th day of September marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is a celebration of independence for Central America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

New Orleans kicked off the commemorative month with the second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, representing seven countries on Sept. 16, 2023, hosted by The French Market in partnership with Ecos Latinos and the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park.

The French Market stage welcomed many Latine artists and performers including Julio & Cesar duo (Guatemala), Cristina Kaminis (Mexico), harpist Leonard Jacome (Venezuela), and Margie Perez Quintet (Cuba).

In addition to music, the celebration had community vendors and food booths featuring various dishes, including tacos Mexicanos, arepas rellenas, pupusas, curried oxtails, and other Latine staples.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Actors, writers, and supporters gather in front of Louis Armstrong Park for a SAG-AFTRA New Orleans Local demonstration, Aug. 24, 2023. The writers strike has been ongoing for several months since its start in July.
Local writers and actors rally for fair treatment
Wild Roots Rising vocalist and instrumentalist, Julia Houghton, performs a folk song on a banjo.
Neutral Ground Fest gathers community support
Theater department performs Head Over Heels in the Marquette Theater
New Works festival creates "safe space" for theater students
Loyolas Dance Ensemble at their spring performance.
Loyola Dance Ensemble holds spring recital
Gio Vantello (left)and Julian Weinheimer (right) play guitar at a house show
Loyola artist Juleser hosts a release party for new EP
divided picture of Carbonaris Maroon staff photo (left) and her current modeling photo (right)
From mass comm to model: Loyola alumna inspires women as plus-size model
More in Leisure
opening arch at jazz fest entrance
Jazz Fest wraps up its first weekend
Drag queens for the Doggie Drag Show pose for pictures after round one of the competition concludes.
Nola on Tap taps into people's love of brews and pups
Community Book Center, stacks of books
Support local Black-owned businesses
Drawings of various decorations, including a mask, a king cake, a shot glass, and a shoe, that are typically seen in Mardi Gras celebrations.
A Guide to Mardi Gras
Brewers pull on a draft beer handle.
Crescent City Homebrewers tapped some kegs during its annual Winterfest
Sustainable throws including a pack of bamboo toothbrushes, a biodegradable plastic cup, and Iris branded coffee sit on a table
Grounds Krewe works to make Mardi Gras more sustainable
More in Life & Times
Connie Jones legacy band on Nunemaker Auditorium stage on Sept. 19, 2023. An endowment in Jones honor funded renovations to Loyolas band hall and a hallway with mementos dedicated to Jones’ life.
Jazz concert honors Connie Jones
Tuareg artist Bombino performs on acoustic guitar at The Broadside on Sept. 15, 2023. The band is on their Peace and Love tour, which is traveling through the U.S. and Europe.
Behind-the-scenes with Bombino: "The Sultan of Shred"
Photo illustration
"Bottoms" review: "Superbad" for queer femcels
Courtesy of Rubyworks Records
“Unreal Unearth” review: A divine journey through life and love
Courtesy of IMDb
"The Little Mermaid" review: Black princesses deserve better
The Vigil Project performing songs from their album, Honest, on Sept. 8, 2023. Loyola was the last stop on the groups tour.
The Vigil Project's "Honest" tour comes to Loyola
About the Contributor
Maleigh Crespo, Managing Editor for Print
Maleigh Crespo serves as the Maroon's Managing Editor for Print. Maleigh previously served as the Maroon's Op/Ed editor, Equity and Inclusion officer, and Design Chief. She is a junior English major and Journalism minor. When she’s not writing, she can be found blasting Taylor Swift, online shopping, or feeding the squirrels in Audubon. She can be reached at [email protected].

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *