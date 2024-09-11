Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

“A Dolls House” brings modernized drama to Loyola theater

Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director
September 11, 2024
IMG_6423
Courtesy of Crescent City Stage

Crescent City Stage has brought its sixth professional play to Loyola’s Marquette Theatre: a modern version of the classic playwright “A Doll’s House.” 

Jana Mestecky, director and co-founder of Crescent City Stage, said she was drawn to direct this adaptation of the play because of its timeless message in a modern context.

The play involves a breakup between people who thought they were in love, unfolding secrets, and characters who break out of societal expectations. Mestecky said she wants the audience to see something of themselves in one if not all of these characters. 

“The story is about the actors at the beating heart of it,” Mestecky said. “It is a story about love, betrayal, and ambition.” 

Mestecky said she’s “very endeared”  to partner with Loyola on this production and others. The Crescent City Stage team works with Loyola students and alumni, including alum stage manager Riley Trahant.

“A Doll’s House” will be shown in Marquette Theatre on Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 5 to Sept. 22. Evening performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start  2:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Heidi Herrera-Wanke
Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director