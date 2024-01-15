Freezing weather moves classes online

Maroon File Photo Snow falls to the ground on Loyola’s campus on Jan. 17, 2018.

On Jan. 16, the first day of classes for the spring 2024 semester will be operating online synchronously, according to an email from the director of university police and emergency management Todd Warren.

A freezing cold front will be moving in on Monday night, potentially causing the roads to become slick and icy on Tuesday morning, Warren wrote in the email.

Therefore, classes and operations on Tuesday will be limited. Warren said any other plans made by the faculty will be shared with students through Canvas. Teachers are advised to excuse any students unable to attend online classes because of their travel plans becoming delayed, Warren said.