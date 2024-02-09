Loyola’s Black faculty lead with excellence

Our Black professors at Loyola help mold the minds of students and push the university forward. These professors go above and beyond to provide students with the best academic experience. They are an important and integral part of our Loyola community.

Andrea Armstrong, College of Law

Prior to teaching, Andrea Armstrong received her bachelor’s degree from New York University in 1996. In 2001, she obtained her master’s degree from Princeton University and her Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School in 2007.

Armstrong has been teaching at Loyola’s College of Law for about 14 years. She’s taught courses including constitutional and criminal law, criminal procedure, race and law, poverty and law, and incarceration law and policy. She provides Loyola’s law students with the knowledge and information to achieve in the legal field.

Armstrong has devoted her career to incarceration law, publishing numerous journal articles, policy reports, and book chapters in her career. She has acquired multiple research grants and awards during the process. In 2021, she received the Dux Academicus award, which highlights excellence in teaching, service, and scholarship at Loyola. Most recently, she was recognized as a 2023 MacArthur fellow.

Raney M. Antoine, Jr., College of Music and Media

Raney M. Antoine, Jr. is a Louisiana native and a Loyola New Orleans alum. From a young age, he cultivated a love for music from various genres ranging from gospel to hip hop.

He returned to his alma mater to teach students about music and the business side of the music industry.

Willie C. Horton, Jr., College of Music and Media

Willian C. Horton, Jr. received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of New Orleans. He has shared his knowledge of cinematography and film with students over the past eight years.

Horton has been the recipient of the Cable Ace Award and theLumiere Best Film Award. He was also a finalist on BET Lens on Talent short film competition and featured in the “Gestures of Refusal” series at the Contemporary Arts Center. Horton was also the youngest filmmaker to have a film included in an exhibit at the New Orleans Film Festival.

Gregory Lee, Jr., College of Music and Media

Gregory Lee, Jr. is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana with a long-standing career in sports journalism. Throughout his career, Lee was an editor and writer for renowned publications, such as The Boston Globe and The Athletic. He has served as president of The National Association of Black Journalists and uses his experience and expertise to educate students about sports journalism. Lee is currently in his first year of teaching at Loyola where he is using his knowledge and experience in his Sports Communication course.

William Snowden, College of Law

William Snowden is a 2007 graduate of the University of Minnesota. He received his Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University Law School in 2013.

Snowden said his motivation to enter the legal field was “to represent poor people accused of crimes.”

His specialty is constitutional and criminal law. Snowden has been published in the New England Journal of Public Policy and in chapter four of the book Progressive Prosecution: Race and Reform in Criminal Justice. Snowden received the nation’s Best Advocate Award from the National Bar Association and was acknowledged as a Camille F. Gravel Public Service Awardee.

He began teaching at Loyola’s College of Law in the summer of 2023. He teaches courses in Constitutional and Criminal law and Trial Skills.