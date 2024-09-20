Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Appeal to Authority

Faculty question decision-making process as student conduct appeals shift to administration
Christopher Nesbit, Video Coordinator
September 20, 2024
Christopher Nesbit

Loyola has dissolved its University Board of Appeals, a move that has ignited concern over the fairness of the disciplinary process on campus.

The 15-member UBA, composed of faculty, staff, and students, was responsible for hearing appeals, recommending sanctions, and suggesting policy modifications. It operated under a strict code of ethics, requiring members to be fair, impartial, and maintain confidentiality according to the Board of Appeals member description.

Director of Student Conduct, Dallas Flint, cited several reasons for the board’s disbandment.

“The board was removed due to lack of use since before COVID, lack of knowledge of board members and, as a result, a lack of training,” Flint said.

Isabel Medina, a professor and former chair of the university senate, voiced concern about the decision-making process that led to the UBA’s dissolution.

“The university had unilaterally, without notice to or consultation with the university senate or other relevant faculty bodies, disbanded or done away with the University Board of Appeals,” Medina said. 

Christopher Nesbit

Medina, who teaches due process in her law classes at Loyola’s law school, asserted that the UBA ensured fairer treatment and impartiality than a single administrator deciding both charges and guilt. She believed faculty inclusion was essential under shared governance principles and should have included faculty in this decision.

“Part of the essence of due process is that the cases be decided or presided over by a neutral, objective decision maker,” Medina said.

Under the current system, appeals are routed to the vice president of student affairs or trained designees. Flint noted that the process has been in place for over 10 years and is clearly stated in the Student Code of Conduct.

Kristi Patrickus is co-chair of the Public Policy and Legislative Issues Committee for the Association for Student Conduct Administration. Patrickus provided insight into the role of appeals boards in university conduct processes.

“Appeals boards serve one major function: to provide an aggrieved party with the opportunity to get a second look at their case,” Patrickus said.

Patrickus stated that Loyola’s current system, where appeals go directly to administrators, doesn’t necessarily violate due process requirements. However, she cautioned against potential bias.

“There certainly could be an argument made that the same person issuing the decision shouldn’t be the person also determining if the case was decided correctly,” Patrickus said.

The change has raised questions about the balance between administrative efficiency and shared governance. Flint recognized practical challenges for any future changes to the decision-making process, such as the feasibility of annual training for board members and year-round availability.

The university senate developed a resolution at the end of the spring semester asking President Cole to reinstate the University Board of Appeals, among other requests. Dr. Sarah Allison, the current chair of the university senate, is working with Student Affairs and the President’s Office with hopes of reinstating the appeals board, according to Medina.

Christopher Nesbit

The controversy has also sparked discussions about student protests and free speech on campus. Flint clarified that despite Loyola’s support for free speech and peaceful assembly, students are expected to follow Campus Demonstration Guidelines and adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, which is reviewed annually.

Carson Cruse is an economics senior and a former Students for a Democratic Society leader. Cruse received a one-year academic probation and was banned from all student organizations following his involvement in campus protests. Cruse alleges the university’s disciplinary process lacks transparency and fairness.

“It’s ostracizing,” Cruse said. “Going from high-level involvement to being barred from participating in any student life feels really weird.” 

Cruse accuses the administration, including President Cole, of dismissing student activists’ concerns.

“We’ve never been met in good faith to talk about these demands,” Cruse said. “We’ve just been met with stonewalling, complete silence.”

Students with concerns about the appeals process are encouraged to consult the current Code of Conduct or contact the Office of Student Conduct at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Administration
Protester chants outside of Loyola president Xavier Cole's home on Sep. 18, 2024. This rally and march was to continue to call for university disclosure of funds.
A march to the president's house
Leonard Kahn, philosophy and ethics professor, poses in front of Loyola University. Sofia Santoro/ The Maroon Archives
Leonard Kahn announced as Dean of Arts and Sciences
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel sits in her office. Staff photo
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel announced as Dean of Music and Media
The university senates votes on a new AI policy. The policy is the university's first attempt to formally address artificial intelligence.
University senate votes to endorse new AI policy
Anthony E. Jones. Jones is the newly appointed Vice President of Enrollment. Courtesy of Anthony E. Jones.
New VP of enrollment aims to cultivate lasting relationships
Marquette Hall on April 9. Lowest paid faculty receives raises.
Salaries increase for lowest paid faculty, first time in decade
More in Campus News
Renovation blueprints of the Danna Center for 2025 upgrades, courtesy of Loyola University New Orleans
New Danna, who Dis?
Jimmy John's, Smoothie King start service in October
Jimmy John's, Smoothie King start service in October
LIVE UPDATES: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine
LIVE UPDATES: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine
Juleea Berthelot speaks to reporters at the Tulane encampment in April.
The Aftermath
SGA shares budget updates
Mercy Hall set to welcome students by 2025
Mercy Hall set to welcome students by 2025
More in News
Loyola community calls attention to the “Red Zone”
Louisiana enforces new regulations on THC-hemp
Louisiana enforces new regulations on THC-hemp
Courtesy of AP Newsroom
Six Flags to be demolished
PHOTOS: Prep Panic
PHOTOS: Prep Panic
MADmoiselle performs on Aug. 17 at Carrollton Station.
Carrollton Station bounces back after robbery
Photo illustration by Sophia Maxim
Public library cards offer free perks
About the Contributor
Christopher Nesbit
Christopher Nesbit, Webmaster and Recruitment Officer
Christopher Nesbit currently serves as the Webmaster and Recruitment Coordinator. Christopher is a freshman journalism major and is interested in broadcast. In his free time, Christopher is usually editing, hanging out with friends, or playing video games. Christopher can be reached [email protected].