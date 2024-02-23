Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Iowas lawmakers vetoed a bill that would remove gender identity from the states civil rights.

A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts

2
Students attend vigil for Palestine on Jan. 29.

Vigil for Palestine met with university resistance

3
Photo illustration

Broadway residents voice concern over attempted carjacking

4
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians

REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"

5
Robert Gnuse teaches a class on Jesus Christ on Jan. 30.

Professor receives Dux Academicus for 44 years of service

Loyola French club set to relaunch

Brice Gutter, Staff Writer
February 23, 2024
Courtesy+of+Leopoldo+Tablante
Courtesy of Leopoldo Tablante

Loyola’s French Club is set for a relaunch. Under the guidance of French professor Leo Tablante, the club is hosting a mini film festival throughout the semester to draw interest and support for the club’s upcoming activities.

This film festival is called “Ça tourne à Loyola” after the French phrase for “action!” Three different French movie screenings are set to take place at the end of February, March, and before the end of the semester, according to Tablante.

“More than an academic event, we want this mini French Film Festival to be a festive, social occasion for people to gather around a movie that might spark a conversation about French and Francophone issues,” Tablante said.

The goal of the club is to promote service learning opportunities, spark conversation about Francophone issues, amplify the cultural exchange work of organizations on campus, and promote Loyola’s study abroad program in Paris.

“We are currently gathering new students, establishing a list of activities, and collaborating with other entities,” Tablante said.

Tablante also shared that the club has a long history on campus because of Loyola and Louisiana’s ties to the French-speaking world.

“We want to nurture this community and embrace it as ours. More than relaunching it, we are in the process of instilling new life into it.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Clubs & Student Organizations
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Black student organizations aim to support BIPOC communities
Chemistry senior Tori Johnson points to a periodic table.Johnson is starting a club for Black STEM students at Loyola.
Chemistry students cultivate space for Black students in STEM
After noticing a lack of Black representation in the theater department, senior Jaylin Darby is starting Theatre for the Culture, a space for Black creatives of all backgrounds.
THEATRE FOR THE CULTURE
A member of the baseball team up to bat, Jan 25, 2024. With the season coming up, the team is getting ready mentally for the upcoming games.
Baseball team works to mentally prepare for season
Loyola students and faculty sort clothes for the clothing drive on January 27.
Homecoming kicks off with clothing drive
Courtesy of Philip Lopez
Student-made sailors set their sails for competition
More in Life & Times
REVIEW: Take a chance on Percy Jackson & the Olympians
REVIEW: Take a chance on "Percy Jackson & the Olympians"
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
Black musicians find their voices at Loyola
People dine outside at Nonno’s Cajun Cuisine & Pastries on Bayou Rd. Nonnos is Black-owned and operated.
Where y'all wanna eat? 7 Blacked-owned restaurants in the city
Ashleigh Laws leads the runway show at A La Modes fall fashion show.
Styled for the Runway: Highlights from A La Mode's fall fashion show
A person wears a sticker on their chest which reads Students (heart) dining staff, Union Yes!
Loyola-Sodexo union granted higher wages
International musician Grayhawk performs on stage. Grayhawk will have a collaborative performance with Loyolas symphony orchestra on Feb. 3, 2024.
Indigenous international musician to perform with Loyola orchestra

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *