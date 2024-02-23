Loyola French club set to relaunch

Courtesy of Leopoldo Tablante

Loyola’s French Club is set for a relaunch. Under the guidance of French professor Leo Tablante, the club is hosting a mini film festival throughout the semester to draw interest and support for the club’s upcoming activities.

This film festival is called “Ça tourne à Loyola” after the French phrase for “action!” Three different French movie screenings are set to take place at the end of February, March, and before the end of the semester, according to Tablante.

“More than an academic event, we want this mini French Film Festival to be a festive, social occasion for people to gather around a movie that might spark a conversation about French and Francophone issues,” Tablante said.

The goal of the club is to promote service learning opportunities, spark conversation about Francophone issues, amplify the cultural exchange work of organizations on campus, and promote Loyola’s study abroad program in Paris.

“We are currently gathering new students, establishing a list of activities, and collaborating with other entities,” Tablante said.

Tablante also shared that the club has a long history on campus because of Loyola and Louisiana’s ties to the French-speaking world.

“We want to nurture this community and embrace it as ours. More than relaunching it, we are in the process of instilling new life into it.”