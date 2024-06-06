Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests

VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests

2
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.

Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors

3
Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

4
NOAA predicts an above average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Photo courtesy of NOAA

New Orleans anticipates above average Atlantic hurricane season

5
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

Community members demand Gaza ceasefire resolution from city council

Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
June 6, 2024
_DSC0451
Gallery5 Photos
Sophia Maxim
Student protestors hold pro-Palestine signs in the audience at a New Orleans city council meeting on June 6, 2024.

Loyola and Tulane Students for a Democratic Society and Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans continue to advocate for a Gaza ceasefire resolution at city council meetings, including an organized effort today.

Along with sponsoring a resolution, the organizations urge city council to support student protestors, condemn the Tulane and Loyola administrations, and investigate cases of New Orleans citizens killed and kidnapped by Israeli forces, according to Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans.

“Palestine is a local issue,” Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans stated in a media advisory.

Some community members expressed concern over increased New Orleans Police Department staffing and criticized police response to the pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s campus.

Three people were arrested for disrupting the meeting, resisting removal, and striking police officers, according to NOPD.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Politics
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
Challenges persist in mobilizing young voters
Challenges persist in mobilizing young voters
Photo Illustration
Gun legislation changes in Louisiana
Signage for GeauxVote, taken on October 28, 2020. Primary elections in Louisiana are occurring soon, and GeauxVote provides resources for students to be involved in the voting process.
Presidential preference primary is approaching
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency has declared a new rule reducing toxic emissions.
TikTok faces potential ban
Ana Margarita Vijil, Nicaraguan activist, speaks to Loyola students regarding the political crisis in Nicaragua.
Nicaraguan crisis: Activists discuss at Loyola
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *