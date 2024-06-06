Community members demand Gaza ceasefire resolution from city council

Gallery • 5 Photos Sophia Maxim Student protestors hold pro-Palestine signs in the audience at a New Orleans city council meeting on June 6, 2024.

Loyola and Tulane Students for a Democratic Society and Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans continue to advocate for a Gaza ceasefire resolution at city council meetings, including an organized effort today.

Along with sponsoring a resolution, the organizations urge city council to support student protestors, condemn the Tulane and Loyola administrations, and investigate cases of New Orleans citizens killed and kidnapped by Israeli forces, according to Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans.

“Palestine is a local issue,” Jewish Voice for Peace New Orleans stated in a media advisory.

Some community members expressed concern over increased New Orleans Police Department staffing and criticized police response to the pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s campus.

Three people were arrested for disrupting the meeting, resisting removal, and striking police officers, according to NOPD.