Uptown construction interferes with student routines

Daniela Martinez, Senior Staff Writer
August 30, 2024

Many commuter students are struggling to get to their classes on time due to construction and unpredictable traffic throughout Uptown New Orleans. Multiple streets in the area, including Maple, Broadway, and Calhoun have been under construction for months. 

Commuter student Alana Thompson said even though she lives only 20 minutes away from campus, she has to leave an hour before her class starts because of the unpredictable traffic caused by the construction. 

“There have been plenty of times when I didn’t want to go to class because I didn’t want to deal with the traffic,” Thompson said. 

Construction projects are taking place on about 200 blocks of road throughout the Uptown neighborhood. In an effort to finish before the Federal Emergency Management Agency 2025 deadline, the billion dollar infrastructure plan is expected to be complete by fall 2025. 

Residents can sign up at roadwork.nola.gov for updates on major construction, road closures, and water shut-offs. 

