Krewe of Boo creeps through the city

New Orleans finds a way to party no matter the season. The Krewe of Boo parade began in 2009 as a Hurricane Katrina relief fund.

This year’s parade featured 15 floats, more than 450 riders, and 35 marching bands and costumed dance groups. The lineup followed a three-mile route through the French Quarter and the Warehouse District. Throws included Halloween-themed candy, beads, Zapp’s Voodoo chips, colorful Sharpies, and toys.

The festivities concluded with a party in the Warehouse District, where attendees were encouraged to dress in costumes and join the krewes for the Monster Mash.