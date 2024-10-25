Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Krewe of Boo creeps through the city

Ava Dufrene
October 25, 2024

New Orleans finds a way to party no matter the season. The Krewe of Boo parade began in 2009 as a Hurricane Katrina relief fund.

This year’s parade featured 15 floats, more than 450 riders, and 35 marching bands and costumed dance groups. The lineup followed a three-mile route through the French Quarter and the Warehouse District. Throws included Halloween-themed candy, beads, Zapp’s Voodoo chips, colorful Sharpies, and toys.

The festivities concluded with a party in the Warehouse District, where attendees were encouraged to dress in costumes and join the krewes for the Monster Mash. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Times
Festival goers gather and dance around the main stage.
Funk Fest celebrates history, heritage
A Quest for Fall Satisfaction
A Quest for Fall Satisfaction
Good Fella member leaves the meeting point and receives welcoming cheers.
Second Line Sunday bounces through St. Charles
Gordon Ramsay grills Impossible Burgers on set on Sept. 28 in the Peace Quad.
Gordon Ramsay cooked, served, and ate
Students representing Colombia serve food.
“Travelling the world in one room”
Within the gallery, viewers were able to connect with the art intimately.
Art as Resistance