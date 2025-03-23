Death to Life Album Review

Doctors are a shoegaze/post punk band hailing from New Orleans. It has been four years since Doctors have released music, but their newest album is worth the wait. “Death to Life” shows that Doctors can’t be tied down solely as a shoegaze/post punk band. The album is loaded with heavy riffs and slamming drum fills, yet they still maintain their shoegaze roots with smooth, clean vocals. The opening to “Death to Life” is kicked off with “Quick Time Event,” setting the stage for their debut LP.

“Quick Time Event,” throws intensity at you. As the song progresses, the drums continue blasting as trance-like vocals begin, engulfing you. This song truly mirrors what’s to come for the rest of the LP. Another track, “Squirrel Meat 2” is one of the songs that exemplifies Doctors’ ability to create something vibrant yet brutal. The song is packed with groovy bass lines in addition to yells, piercing riffs, and a drastically heavy breakdown. The closing track, “Death to Life” opens with this veil over it that makes the listener feel lost in a trance, cultivating a dark mood. Halfway through the track we get smacked with this upbeat drum beat and dream-like guitars placing the finishing touches on “Death to Life.”

Death to Life releases 3/21/25, and Doctors will be playing a show at Gasa Gasa the next night, 3/22/25, promoting their album release, alongside other legendary local artists, Dremm and