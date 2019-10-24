Cross country coach leaves, but not without a plan

Both the men's and women's cross-country teams have been practicing without a head coach, and have still found success this season.

With cross-country head coach Kevin Licht leaving the season early, the team is hoping to keep their season on track.

Although he had always thought of the team as his family, students said issues with his health and personal life kept him from putting the necessary time in to be the coach he wanted to be.

Psychology junior Hayden Ricca, said that this is not uncommon in sports.

“Stuff like this happens, especially in the sports world, and there are reasons given and not given,” he said. “We wish him the best, but what ultimately matters right now is the team.”

Though Licht has left, he did not leave his runners without some guidance for the rest of the season.

“We know who we are, in regards to the identity of the team as a whole. We have been going about it as we normally would. Before Coach Kevin left, he gave us a bunch of workouts to follow. I feel that the team is really coming together strongly, we know our goals and we have a very nice brotherhood,” Ricca said. “I know that we are improving and we have a shot to be in a position which this program has not seen in years. Finally, our team goal is to win the conference.”

Ricca said the team has shown great improvement. Both Ricca and Walter Ramsey have set new school and personal records in the 8000 meter, and both were awarded Southern States Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week in September and October.

Biology pre-health freshman Liana Flores-Gonzalez said that working as a family unit has proven beneficial.

“We have really relied on each other and some of the older runners have stepped up into leadership positions. We have grown closer because of it.”

Loyola is currently doing a nationwide search for a new head coach. while the university is searching for a coach, Assistant coach Bryianna Richardson and lifting coach, Tim Kettenring, have helped the team with practice and setting up meets.