Wolf Pack swimmers host defending champs in home opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Loyola welcomed the Keiser University Seahawks to The Den for a two day dual meet, opening the Wolf Pack’s home schedule with a clash between top ten programs.

The 2018-19 season saw the Wolf Pack’s men’s swim team finish the season ranked fifth in the country, with the women’s team finishing ranked sixth. Keiser’s men’s team last season brought home the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship, just as they’d done the year before, while the Seahawks’ women’s team finished as national runner-ups.

Both of Loyola’s teams came up short in the dual meet, the men losing 180 to 125 and the women losing 219 to 81.

Returning All-American Paige Carter, mass communication senior, finished first in the 400 Yard Individual Medley with a time of 4:44.09, outpacing her competition by over five seconds.

Fellow All-American Trey James, finance senior placed first in the 200 Yard Back with a time of 1:54.04.

Chemistry sophomore Mitchell Milosh finished first in the 100 Yard Fly with a time of 51.16, after placing first in the 100 Yard Back with a time of 50.94 the night before.

In the final event of the two day contest, Loyola came away with a relay victory in the 400 Yard Free Relay. The team which featured Mitchell Milosh, Warren Massimini, Jack Jackson and Chett Bell posted a time of 3:12.04, over two seconds faster than any Kieser team.