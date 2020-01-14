LSU Tigers Take Home the Title
Lily Cummings
January 14, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
LSU dominated inside and outside of the Dome Monday night during the National Football Championship winning the title with a score of 42-25.
As the Louisiana State Tigers took on the Clemson Tigers in the Superdome, fans were rooting them on outside at bars, tailgates and in the streets of New Orleans.
This was the first National Football Championship title for LSU since 2007.
I am a sophomore honors student at Loyola. This semester I am excited to take on the role as Executive Producer for the Maroon Minute. In the past, I served...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.