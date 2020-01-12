College Football Championship to bring large weekend crowds and traffic restrictions.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Louisiana State University vs. Clemson University College Football National Championship is expected to bring large weekend crowds until the game on Monday, Jan. 10, at the Mercedes Benz SuperDome.

To prepare for the “extremely heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” the New Orleans Police Department said they are enacting vehicle restrictions and increased police presence in and around the French Quarter.

“The New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians,” NOPD said in a press release.

They said traffic restrictions, vehicle limitations and road closures should be expected coming into the weekends.

“If attending related events or going downtown, residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternatives to driving including RTA transit, biking or walking.

Travelers should also add extra travel time in the case of road closure and traffic delay, NOPD said.

“Additional intermittent street closures may be required as crowd size warrants during National Championship events,” NOPD said.