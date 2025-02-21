Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Construction on Broadway St. inconveniences students

Maleigh Crespo
February 21, 2025
Rodrigo Delgado
Students crossing Broadway in front of construction on Feb. 5, 2025. Construction began in the fall of 2021 and has continued for over three years.

For sociology senior Camilla Johnson, the ongoing construction of Broadway Street has left her feeling “extremely frustrated and confused.”

The Audubon construction project began in the fall of 2021 with plans to upgrade 38 blocks within the Uptown area. 

While these updates may be much needed for some, for others, the roadwork makes it more difficult to get to work, go to the grocery store, or get to class on time. 

Johnson said she usually takes Broadway Street to avoid S. Claiborne and Carrollton intersection, but the detour of the construction adds an additional seven minutes to her normal 10 minute commute to her job. 

While the added travel time is inconvenient, Johnson said her primary frustration with the roadwork comes from the lack of timely progress and communication. 

“I don’t understand what the hold up is,” Johnson said. “I, personally, have seen no progress being made, and it’s additionally frustrating because I feel the answers provided for the length and complexity of the roadwork are vague.”

Johnson relies on the city’s website to get updates and information about ongoing construction.

Tulane senior Rose Barnes, who lives on Broadway Street, believes it’s been more of an inconvenience than an improvement. 

“I’m really not sure what they’re even doing,” she said. “I thought that road was all right before they started working on it.”

According to the City of New Orleans’ strategic engagement and special projects, it’s not uncommon for a road to appear smooth but for the underground drainage, water, or sewer lines to have leaks.

Barnes, whose primary mode of transportation is biking, said the closing of Broadway and Cohn Streets has made the street across from her more and more congested with people taking alternate routes and parking.

“That road was not meant for that amount of traffic,” she said. 

Barnes said there’s also been construction taking place on Audubon Street, which intersects Cohn Street, causing even more traffic. 

“That’s just been kind of frustrating, especially when riding my bike when I have to weave through all these people,” she said.

Barnes said she often doesn’t know when construction has shifted or moved until she tries maneuvering down a street she thought was open, only to have to find an alternative route, causing her to be late for things.

“Ever since they closed Broadway [Street] down at the beginning of the school year, it’s kind of been a big pain,” Barnes said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Local News
Framed photo of Johnson alongside a rose and red beans to honor him. The photo is beside a bag of red beans to honor Johnson's red bean dinners. Feb. 17, 2025.
Loyola professor grieves late photographer Pableaux Johnson
New Orleans community and students protest Trump’s Super Bowl visit
Louisiana law changes implement harsher sentencing for minors
Louisiana law changes implement harsher sentencing for minors
Super Bowl affects New Orleans economy and homeless
Courtesy of AP Photos
Homeless encampments cleared out ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Annual Christmas tree recycling program takes measures to protect wetlands
More in News
Students deliver Loyola University President Xavier Cole a letter outlining concerns and requests for administration on Feb. 24, 2025. Six student organizations signed off on the letter.
Loyola students organizations deliver a list of demands to university administration
Marquette Hall on April 9.
Loyola president responds to federal letter regarding DEI
Christina Sears of Ypsilanti shouts out against President Donald Trump along with hundreds of people gathered at the steps of Michigan's Capitol, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 in Lansing, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Students respond to rollbacks of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
Mardi Gras oat in the Krewe Du Vieux parade on Feb. 15.
Mardi Gras: A popular time to pull the amnesty card
Enrollment and Dropout Update
Courtesy of AP Photos
Loyola students on Trump's deportations plans
More in Showcase
Preslie Boswell prepares to spike the ball. The beach volleyball team had a 9-14 record last season.
Beach volleyball preps for season with historic ranking
Junior Catherine Singletary follows through after swimming. The women's team started the season ranked No. 17 in the preseason polls. Courtesy of Wolfpack Athletics.
Men's and women's golf swings into spring season
Blue Ivy Carter arrives at the premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
'Mufasa: The Lion King' was a necessary addition to the franchise
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A flurry of orders: Trump in office
Super Bowl Stars: Loyola students shine during pre-Super Bowl performances
Super Bowl Stars: Loyola students shine during pre-Super Bowl performances
Krewe Du Vieux
Krewe Du Vieux
About the Contributor
Maleigh Crespo
Maleigh Crespo, Editor in Chief
Maleigh Crespo serves as the Maroon's Editor in Chief. Maleigh previously served as the Maroon's  Managing Editor for Print, Design Chief, Equity and Inclusion officer, and Op/Ed editor. When she’s not writing, she can be found listening to Taylor Swift on repeat, online shopping, or feeding the squirrels in Audubon.