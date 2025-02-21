Construction on Broadway St. inconveniences students

For sociology senior Camilla Johnson, the ongoing construction of Broadway Street has left her feeling “extremely frustrated and confused.”

The Audubon construction project began in the fall of 2021 with plans to upgrade 38 blocks within the Uptown area.

While these updates may be much needed for some, for others, the roadwork makes it more difficult to get to work, go to the grocery store, or get to class on time.

Johnson said she usually takes Broadway Street to avoid S. Claiborne and Carrollton intersection, but the detour of the construction adds an additional seven minutes to her normal 10 minute commute to her job.

While the added travel time is inconvenient, Johnson said her primary frustration with the roadwork comes from the lack of timely progress and communication.

“I don’t understand what the hold up is,” Johnson said. “I, personally, have seen no progress being made, and it’s additionally frustrating because I feel the answers provided for the length and complexity of the roadwork are vague.”

Johnson relies on the city’s website to get updates and information about ongoing construction.

Tulane senior Rose Barnes, who lives on Broadway Street, believes it’s been more of an inconvenience than an improvement.

“I’m really not sure what they’re even doing,” she said. “I thought that road was all right before they started working on it.”

According to the City of New Orleans’ strategic engagement and special projects, it’s not uncommon for a road to appear smooth but for the underground drainage, water, or sewer lines to have leaks.

Barnes, whose primary mode of transportation is biking, said the closing of Broadway and Cohn Streets has made the street across from her more and more congested with people taking alternate routes and parking.

“That road was not meant for that amount of traffic,” she said.

Barnes said there’s also been construction taking place on Audubon Street, which intersects Cohn Street, causing even more traffic.

“That’s just been kind of frustrating, especially when riding my bike when I have to weave through all these people,” she said.

Barnes said she often doesn’t know when construction has shifted or moved until she tries maneuvering down a street she thought was open, only to have to find an alternative route, causing her to be late for things.

“Ever since they closed Broadway [Street] down at the beginning of the school year, it’s kind of been a big pain,” Barnes said.