A flurry of orders: Trump in office

Almost immediately upon taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump began to sign an onslaught of executive orders. Some aimed to roll back Biden-era policies, some at immigration, and others attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

According to NBC 4 New York, Trump signed 20 executive orders the night he took office. Additionally, he also signed a flurry of memoranda and proclamations, both of which do not require judicial review.

Below is a list of some of the executive orders reported by national media.

Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization

Securing our borders

Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety

Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service

Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing

Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government

These orders have sent shockwaves across the country.

Many of those orders drastically impact the country’s social, economic, and political landscape, and their ramifications have already been felt.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been sighted throughout the country, showing up at schools, jobs, and places of worship to detain illegal immigrants, with universities nationwide preparing for ICE officials to show up on their campuses and working on ways to protect and inform their students.

Economically, Trump proposed tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, putting the United States at risk for increased financial hardship.

These tariffs would cause the price of imported goods from both countries to dramatically increase.

Socially, the Trump administration has attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Since the inauguration, inclusive language has been removed from scientific reports. The words removed include but are not limited to gender, genders, gender diversity, and female.

As we continue to watch these policies and their ramifications unfold, the country remains attentive to the next policy changes that will come from Capitol Hill.