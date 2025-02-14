College freshman enrollment update

National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s summary report this year reports that college freshman enrollment is down by 5 percent. This was supported with the understanding that the change in the FAFSA process demotivated students to follow through with applications and find college unaffordable. Although there was support to back up the report, the report was miscalculated. After a review of the report, it was noted that students in dual enrollment were tied within the freshmen. A new report shows that enrollment is up by 5 percent and that more than 5 percent of students will receive financial aid.

First, students are unnerved by the fact that an official report had to be properly recalculated, especially with the recent political status of America. Students are eager to hear that the government is not deterring people from going to school and are actually motivated to get a degree in order to make a difference wherever they can.

“It’s nice to know that students are trying to go to college, and we are progressing as a society, but it’s getting harder and harder to feel like going to school is an option and affordable,” said biology freshman Nicholas Martin.

In a report from Forbes done in 2023, 42 percent of jobs will require a bachelor’s degreePeople are still wondering what implications the report could have. There’s also a wonder about if the increase in enrollment includes diversity when accounting for the reverting of affirmative action.