Uptown celebrates College Football National Championship

Lily Cummings

The patrons of Bruno’s Tavern gawked at television screens Monday night, anticipating the outcome of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Uptown watering hole was packed with purple and gold as the Louisiana State University Tigers played the Clemson University Tigers for the title.

The teams played a few miles away in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, elevating the bar’s atmosphere in its proximity. Many patrons were seen standing on benches and tables belting out the choruses to songs affiliated with the LSU tigers, such as Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and Lil Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down.”

“It’s definitely monumental” said Catherine Kurucar, a Loyola freshman from Mandeville, Louisiana. “LSU hasn’t played in the city in so long, and especially with the Saints’ loss, a win would really bring the community together. Being in the city makes it that much more special.”

LSU student William Wagner backed up Kurucar’s remarks.

“If we lose I don’t know what Louisiana is gonna do,” said Wagner. “I bet so much money on Joe Burrow.”

Bruno’s Tavern looked forward to the party the championship game would bring, according to Bruno’s owner and New Orleans native, Tim Spratt.

“The city is just electric, you can feel the energy throughout all the different parts of the city. We’re here Uptown, but it’s just as lively here as it is on Bourbon street,” said Spratt.

Michael Collins, an LSU student from Dallas, Texas noted how big the win would be for Louisiana.

“Louisiana is kind of…I’m not gonna say it, but a bad state,” said Collins. “They really care about LSU football.”

Bruno’s hosted a trophy presentation as LSU defeated Clemson 42-25, capping off an undefeated championship season. This made Monday a night of resilience for Louisiana after the Saints’ loss Sunday, January 5.