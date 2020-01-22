Truckers educate New Orleans on human trafficking
January 22, 2020
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2018, there were over 10,000 individual cases of human trafficking and over 23,000 survivors. The Junior League of New Orleans, however, is helping the community put a stop human trafficking.
Truckers Against Trafficking is using the Freedom Drivers Project spread awareness on how to stop human trafficking and they’re bringing the show on the road.
The Freedom Drivers Project helps educate members of the trucking industry and the general public about the realities of domestic sex trafficking and how the trucking industry is combating it.
