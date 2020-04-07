Rescheduled BUKU 2020 cancelled

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the postponed 2020 Buku Music + Arts Project has been canceled.

The festival, which was originally scheduled to take place March 20-21 at Mardi Gras World, was postponed three weeks ago with a proposed rescheduled date of Labor Day weekend, however, with the rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases, organizers have decided to cancel the event completely.

In an official statement posted on their social media, the Buku team wrote, “… we found for the show and the fans, quickly rebooking for Labor Day, and we thank the venue, vendors, staff and artists for going down that road with us. It was achievable. But then, as the pandemic began to ravage New Orleans, and now as we watch cases surpass a million worldwide, it just does not feel right to plan a music festival later this year and put everyone involved through more uncertainty.”

Those who have purchased tickets to Buku Music + Arts Project have the ability to get a refund or transfer their tickets to next year’s Buku on March 19-20, 2021.