Streaming This Week: April 24

Have you already binged all of your favorite shows and movies? Find out what’s streaming this week to find what may be your next on your binge list.

April 24

Extraction (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth teams up with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo in this latest Netflix original action film. Starring as a black market mercenary, Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, must rescue the kidnapped son of a international crime lord.

To watch “Extraction,” click here.

Also streaming:

Abominable (Hulu)

After Life: Season Two (Netflix)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Seasons 12-19, 23 (Disney+)

Beethoven (Starz)

Beethoven’s 2nd (Starz)

Beethoven’s 3rd (Starz)

Beethoven’s 4th (Starz)

Beethoven’s 5th: Big Paw (Starz)

Beethoven’s Big Break (Starz)

Beethoven’s Treasure Tail (Starz)

Hello Ninja: Season Two (Netflix)

Laws of Attraction (Starz)

Love 1010: Season One (Netflix)

Man in Space (Disney+)

Mars and Beyond (Disney+)

Mr. Baseball (Starz)

Oklahoma Frontier (Starz)

Salt and Pepper (Starz)

The Hired Hand (Starz)

The Last Sunset (Starz)

The Olympic Elk (Disney+)

April 25

Bad Education (HBO)

Inspired by a true story, “Bad Education” stars Hugh Jackman, Allison Janey and more in this film about a school embezzlement scandal.

Also streaming:

Django Unchained (Netflix)

The Artist (Netflix)

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season Four (Netflix)

Adding onto the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the latest season of this Netflix original brings more battles and excitement set during the age of the Anglo-Saxons.

Also streaming:

Bleach: Season Four (Netflix)

Vida: Season Three Premiere (Starz)

April 27

Never Have I Ever: Season One (Netflix)

Created by “The Mindy Project” and “The Office” star Mindy Kaling, this series follows a young, nerdy Indian American girl as she enters her sophomore year of high school.

Also streaming:

Battle: Los Angeles (Netflix)

I Know This Much Is True: Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Toxic Beauty (Starz)

April 28

Autism: The Sequel (HBO)

Following the same group of kids from the documentary “Autism: The Musical,” this documentary takes a look at how these children progressed and what troubles they face years later.

Also streaming:

The Reliant (Netflix)

April 29

Normal People (Hulu)

Based on the book of the same name, this British series takes a look at a secret relationship between two young people of different social classes.

Also streaming:

A Secret Love (Netflix)

Extracurricular: Season One (Netflix)

Footloose (Hulu & Amazon Prime)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat: Season One (Netflix)

Summertime: Season One (Netflix)

The Bravest (Starz)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix)

Starring “Riverdale” actress Camilla Mendes, the film follows a caregiver who receives vast wealth upon her boss’ death but also begins to notice some suspicious things going on.

Also streaming:

2020 Billboard Music Awards (Hulu)

Biohackers: Season One (Netflix)

National Treasure (Disney+)

Rich in Love (Netflix)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – Season One (Netflix)

The Victim’s Game: Season One (Netflix)