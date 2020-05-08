Residence halls to open for students to retrieve belongings

Fog sits over Holy Name of Jesus Church on Loyola's campus in early 2020. Loyola's residence halls will open May 18-24 for students who left campus quickly due to COVID-19 to retrieve any belongings left behind, according to an email from the Office of Residential Life. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Loyola’s residence halls will open May 18-24 for students who left campus quickly due to COVID-19 to retrieve any belongings left behind, according to an email from the Office of Residential Life.

Those able to retrieve belongings should schedule a check out time by filling out a form with the university before May 13. Residential Life asks that students unable to finish moving out at this time request an exemption form requesting a later date.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay away from campus and plan for a later retrieval of their belongings.

Masks or other face coverings will be required for all students and guests during move out. The university also recommends bringing personal hand carts and moving dollies to assist in the move out process.

Each student is allowed two guests to assist them in moving out and the university said it will be in contact with students about the move out process.

Any questions about move out can be directed to: [email protected]