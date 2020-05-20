Loyola posts fall 2020 schedule with Aug. 24 start date, online finals

A 'Welcome to Loyola' sign waves outside Thomas Hall on May 17, 2020. The university posted a fall 2020 schedule to its website on May 19 that says the university will resume on-campus classes Aug. 24 with online classes and finals between Thanksgiving and the spring semester. Photo credit: Alexandria Whitten

The university posted a revised schedule on its website for the fall term that calls for resuming on-campus classes Aug. 24 with online instruction and virtual finals between Thanksgiving and the spring semester.

University officials say the posted schedule reflects internal conversations about potential plans for the fall, but have yet to confirm whether this is the official plan for the university.



The posted schedule’s proposal to send students home at Thanksgiving and allow them to finish classes and exams online reflects similar efforts by Notre Dame and other universities to limit student travel during the holidays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.