University Sports Complex set to reopen

The Loyola Athletic Department will reopen the University Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a campus-wide email from Athletic Director Brett Simpson.

The athletic department has partnered with Ochsner Health Systems and has implemented safety protocols to ensure that Louisiana Department of Health guidelines are followed, Simpson said.

People using the facility are required to wear masks at all times and are encouraged to maintain social distance and bring their own equipment such as yoga mats and basketballs. Cardio machines have been spaced out, and maximum occupancy rules are being enforced in the swimming pool, weight room, aerobic room and locker rooms.

Equipment rentals have also been halted at this time.

The University Sports Complex intends to open with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m on Sunday, Simpson said.

Simpson encouraged students with facility questions to contact Assistant Athletic Director Jordan Gabriel or to call the University Sports Complex front desk. Students with a membership, personal training or group exercise questions should contact the Athletics and University Sports Center Coordinator Tim Kettering.