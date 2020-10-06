Loyola goes online Friday as Delta nears

Loyola will hold all classes online Friday in preparation for Hurricane Delta. It is the sixth time this hurricane season that Louisiana has been within the range of the landfall of a storm. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

Loyola will hold all classes online Friday in preparation for Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall Saturday morning, according to an email sent out by University President Tania Tetlow on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

This is the sixth time this hurricane season that Louisiana has been within the range of the landfall of a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“If you’re not sure whether to laugh or cry, I think it’s a little bit of both,” Tetlow said.

Tetlow encouraged students with families nearby to go home Friday. She also said the Loyola community should spend the next few days preparing for the storm.

Delta is forecast to hit west of southeast Louisiana, meaning tropical storm level winds for the metro area if it stays on that track, according to Tetlow.

“We can’t let those other near misses tempt us to let our guard down,” Tetlow said.