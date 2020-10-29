BSU uses student events to promote support for BLM

Finance and marketing major and BSU Vice President Carrie Elizabeth Smith is working at the BSU Halloween Bingo. This is one of many events BSU will be hosting this year to engage with the Loyola community. Photo credit: Kylie Evans

Loyola’s Black Student Union is spreading information on the Black Lives Matter movement through virtual and on-campus events so students can educate themselves in a safe space.

“We are constantly forced to grieve for another member of our community lost, and tasked with the responsibility to teach our peers why we are valuable,” said Director of Programming for BSU, Ahnia Leary.

BSU is an organization that intends to change the way things are run for the black community. Movements like these are important on a university campus to educate those who may not be directly affected by the outcome of what BLM is trying to prevent. BSU members hope to educate students on what is happening to their peers, their peers’ families, and the people in the community around them.

“We are hosting events this year to not only educate our peers but heal our community and provide a blanket of love during their time here,” said President of BSU, Brionna Adams.

One of the first events they held was the “Black Revolution: The Series” special, which was a virtual series hosted by the executive board that discussed aspects of Black culture. Another program they are starting is the Mentor/Mentee Program.

“We’ve gathered a group of student mentors to be paired with freshmen mentees in our Mentor/Mentee program, to create a safe space for students in their first year of college, and ensure that no matter how much the world seems to belittle us, we can rely on each other for empowerment and love,” said Leary.

BSU will be hosting a number of other events that incorporate everything from Halloween to mental health throughout the rest of the year. All students are welcome to attend these events as they are a safe space for people who want to become more educated and involved in the discussion events BSU will hold.

“Our focus for our programming is just to create a fun and welcoming environment for black students because the trauma from the outside world can be overbearing at times,” said Vice President of BSU, Carrie-Eliz Smith.

BSU cares about the students of color at Loyola and wants them to know there is a safe community for them when they feel something is wrong.

This organization is actively hosting events on campus for students to participate in. The Corq app shows when and where the events will take place.

“Black Lives Matter has always been at the forefront and a real-life movement for not only BSU but all Black students on Loyola’s campus,” said Adams.

BSU is actively involved in BLM, and they encourage other students interested in helping the black community to get involved in activism.