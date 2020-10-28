Classes canceled after noon ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Classes Wednesday are canceled after 12 p.m. as Hurricane Zeta, expected to become a Category 2 storm, approaches New Orleans, according to a campus-wide email from University President Tania Tetlow.

The storm is expected to hit the New Orleans metro area around noon Wednesday and, according to the email, winds on Loyola’s campus could potentially reach up to 75 mph this evening.

Tetlow encouraged anyone who needs more time to prepare for the incoming storm, to take it. The university will be making decisions about Thursday classes by 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the email.