Loyola’s active COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

Reported active COVID-19 cases as documented by Loyola University New Orleans. The university defines an active case as someone who has tested positive for the virus and has reported it to the university.

Loyola has hit an all-time high of active COVID-19 cases with 31 confirmed cases among Loyola community members as of Nov. 20, according to The Maroon’s tracking of university data.

Of those positive cases, all are students, with four people in isolation in a residence hall and 27 in isolation off campus. Three of these students are exclusively attending classes online this semester.

Loyola has seen a spike in active cases since the Halloween weekend. Prior to Nov. 20, the highest number of active cases reported on campus was 29 cases on Sept. 5.

According to Patricia Murret, associate director of public affairs, Loyola defines an active case as someone who tests positive for the virus in Student Health Services or notifies the university of a positive test.

During the week of Nov. 12-19, there were 18 new cases, according to Loyola’s data. As of that same week, there have been 118 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the Loyola community since the beginning of the semester.

The university is not mandating regular testing for students or faculty and the bulk of the Loyola community has not been tested for COVID-19. There was free voluntary on-campus testing that was only available during the first week of September. A total of 633 students and employees were tested then. The university is also offering access to testing for students who do not feel symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.

Students, faculty and staff are required to complete a daily health assessment via the Campus Clear app before coming to campus.