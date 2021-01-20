Loyola’s COVID-19 cases peak ahead of spring start

Active COVID-19 cases among the Loyola community have peaked ahead of the start of the spring semester, hitting an all-time high of 36 total cases on Jan.15 before decreasing slightly to 30 actives cases as of Jan. 19, the day before Loyola’s online and in-person classes are set to begin.

Of the confirmed active cases, 28 are among students, with three isolated in residence halls and 25 located off campus. Two of the COVID-19 cases are among Loyola faculty and staff, according to the university website.

For the first time this school year, Loyola made testing mandatory for all students returning to campus for the spring semester. Students were required to test for COVID-19 within five days before their return to campus and submit their results to Loyola. However, some students who were tested at a Loyola-sponsored on-campus site five days before the start of school have not yet received their results at the time of publication.

All students, faculty and staff are required to submit daily health assessments on the #CampusClear app.