Class+of+2020+to+have+in-person+commencement+in+May

Loyola’s class of 2020, whose senior year was upended by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will have a chance at a do-over this May with an in-person commencement mass.

During the weekend of May 21 and May 22, the class of 2020 will have a special mass where alumni can have their name called and take a photo with University President Tania Tetlow.

In an email to 2020 alumni, Tetlow encouraged 2020 graduates to bring along their regalia and celebrate alongside their former classmates in socially distanced events. Due to COVID safety guidelines, the email said 2020 graduates will not be able to participate in the events for 2021 graduates.

“Now—as promised that long year ago—we invite you, honored alumni, back to campus to celebrate your achievement,” Tetlow said in the email.

Graduates in the class of 2020 who wish to participate have to fill out a sign-up form by April 9 and will receive more details about the ceremony by April 23.

“I am so proud of how you handled the profound disruption of your senior year. You are, and always will be, a special class. I cannot wait to celebrate you and to see you again,” Tetlow said in the email.