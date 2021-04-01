Deon Wilson and Tyler Sanchez win SGA presidential election

Deon Wilson, right, and Tyler Sanchez, left, meet with students at the presidential meet and greet in March. Wilson and Sanchez won the seats of president and vice president, respectively, for the 2021-2022 school year. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Deon Wilson and Tyler Sanchez will be the next SGA president and vice president, respectively.

SGA Commissioner of Elections, Olufemi Adegoke, revealed the results in an Instagram live Thursday at 12:45.

Adegoke also announced the winning senators for each college at Loyola, as well.

College of Arts and Science senators will be Jai Shy, Adele Colson, Alexander Smith, and Analene McCullough, with six vacant seats in the college.

Nick Arpa was elected as senator for the College of Business with four vacant seats, and Alexis Horton and Piper Hudson were added as senators to the College of Music and Media, which still has 11 vacant senate seats.

There are also no new senators at large with four vacant seats for the position.

Oliver Bennett contributed to this report.