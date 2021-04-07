Early registration window opened temporarily on LORA

Students were able to register for classes the Fall 2021 semester on LORA, Loyola Online Record Access, today ahead of the scheduled registration times.

All students had access to register despite today’s registration only scheduled for online colleges students, evening undergraduate students and graduate students, according to student records.

Students of all classifications were able to register for classes ahead of their designated registration window until registration closed later this afternoon. It’s unclear if the students who registered early will need to re-register for their courses.

University officials were unable to be reached for comment at the time of publication.