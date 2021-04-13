Loyola hosts vaccine event

Sign in front of Bobet Hall encouraging student vaccinations on April 12. Students have until April 16 to get vaccinated on campus.

Loyola is hosting a vaccine event in Mercy Hall on Wednesday, April 14 from 2-6 p.m., according to Tania Tetlow, university president. The event is open to Loyola students, faculty and staff.

Appointments can be made through Ochsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Loyola students also have until Friday, April 16 to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through Student Health Services, according to an email from Asia Wong, Counseling and Health Services director.

Students have until Friday to get their first dose on campus in order to receive both shots before the summer break, according to Tetlow. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, with the second dose being administered four weeks after the patient receives their first shot.

Students have been able to make appointments to receive the vaccine for free through Loyola Student Health Services since late March.

Students can make an appointment to get their shot through a SignUpGenius created by university officials.