Loyola+announces+plans+to+begin+on-campus+classes+Sept.+20

Loyola announced tentative plans to resume in-person classes on Sept. 20 in an email to students and faculty from University President Tania Tetlow.

The announcement comes after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm last weekend, leaving New Orleans without power and halting Loyola’s plans for the fall semester. On Tuesday Aug. 31, Tetlow announced plans to to shift to online learning starting Sept. 13.

“To function, we need power for the vast majority of our off-campus students, and faculty and staff, too,” Tetlow said. “The hopeful news is that the utility is now describing that in terms of many days, not endless weeks.”

Classes will begin on Sept. 7 for students enrolled in online 8-week courses, according to Tetlow. The university will allow students to return to their off-campus apartments as power returns to the city, Tetlow said

“We will be reaching out to you to help you navigate the days ahead, and we will be incredibly flexible to get you through this semester,” Tetlow added.