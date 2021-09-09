Loyola to require a negative COVID test after Hurricane Ida

Loyola is instructing students, faculty, and staff to take a rapid COVID-19 test before returning to campus for in-person instruction, according to an email from Alicia Bourque, chief student affairs officer.

This requirement comes after many members of the Loyola community evacuated across the country because of Hurricane Ida, many of whom will soon be making a return to New Orleans after Loyola announced last week that in-person classes would resume September 20.

Bourque’s email encouraged vaccinated students experiencing symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID not to return to campus until they have been tested. Vaccinated students are only required to get tested if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals must submit a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior returning to campus, according to the email. Bourque said Loyola Student Health Services will also provide rapid tests to be self-administered by unvaccinated students upon their return to campus.

Any positive test results or confirmed exposures should be submitted to [email protected], according to Bourque.

Bourque also encouraged students to limit activities to “essential functions” before returning to campus and to continue to social distance as a precaution, noting that “evacuation travel increases the possibility of exposure to COVID.”

This story was updated to clarify the testing requirements for vaccinated students.