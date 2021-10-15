NOFD respond to fire at Loyola students’ duplex

A+fire+took+place+at+the+home+of+several+Loyola+students+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+15.+

Jacolbi Rivers

A fire took place at the home of several Loyola students on Friday, Oct. 15.

Madeline Taliancich, News Editor
October 15, 2021

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three alarm fire at the Uptown home of several Loyola students the morning of Oct. 15.

The three-story duplex at 2326 Short Street is home to nine people, one of whom was rescued from the roof and transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to nola.gov. 

A fire took place at the home of several Loyola students on Friday, Oct. 15. (Jacolbi Rivers)

It took firefighters an hour and a half to control the fire that spread to the second and third floors of the building, according to the website. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

 