NOFD respond to fire at Loyola students’ duplex

A fire took place at the home of several Loyola students on Friday, Oct. 15.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three alarm fire at the Uptown home of several Loyola students the morning of Oct. 15.

The three-story duplex at 2326 Short Street is home to nine people, one of whom was rescued from the roof and transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, according to nola.gov.

It took firefighters an hour and a half to control the fire that spread to the second and third floors of the building, according to the website.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.