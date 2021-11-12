Akilah Jones hired as chief student conduct officer

The St. Ignatius Loyola statue sits in the middle of the Peace Quad on May 1, 2019. Loyola has announced that Akilah Jones will start as Loyola’s chief student conduct officer on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. File Photo.

Alicia Bourque, vice president of student affairs, announced in an email to students that Akilah Jones will start as Loyola’s chief student conduct officer on Monday, Nov. 15. The role, now a full-time position, was formerly combined with the university’s Title IX coordinator under Diana Ward who left Loyola earlier this year.

Bourque said Jones stood out in the search process because of her “leadership and conflict resolution skills.”

Jones most recently worked as the associate director of student conduct and community responsibilities at Illinois State University. She also headed up formal conflict resolution at the University of Michigan in the office of conflict resolution and served on the board of directors of the Association for Student Conduct.

She was a resident director at George Mason University, a founding member of the Women of Color Summit, and is still an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

“With this experience, she brings important knowledge about benchmark inclusion and residential life practices,” according to Bourque.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Eastern Michigan University as well as a master’s in higher education from Texas A&M. She looks forward to living in New Orleans and “watching the Wolf Pack in action,” according to Bourque.