Loyola volleyball loses conference championship, brings in major honors

The Wolf Pack volleyball team’s championship run came to an end Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the Southern States Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship, Loyola was named the conference’s regular-season champions and received the top seed for the tournament.

The team began pool play in Montgomery, Alabama Nov. 11 against the Faulkner Lady Eagles.

Loyola won the game in straight-sets, taking down the Lady Eagles 25-22, 25-21 and 25-14.

Sophomore Simone Tyson and freshman Preslie Boswell both had double-digit kills in the game, recording 18 and ten respectively. Senior Kailyn O’Neal had 21 assists which paired well with junior Gracie Bailey’s 19. Bailey’s total career assists now surpass 1500.

On the second day of pool play, the team played Brewton-Parker College, winning again in three sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-9. The team had 39 kills, 89 attacks, 32 assists, and 42 digs.

They then took on the University of Mobile Rams. After starting off strong with a 25-13 win, the Pack lost the following two sets to the Rams 21-25 and 23-25. The team managed to tie the game in the fourth set, winning 25-17, only to fall short in the final set. The Rams won 11-15.

This loss didn’t keep the Wolf Pack from advancing to the semifinals round against the William Carey Crusaders.

The teams played five sets, with Loyola winning the second, third, and fifth to advance to the championship round. The team had 66 kills, 218 attacks, 61 assists, and 113 digs.

During the championship match of the SSAC Volleyball Championship Loyola played Blue Mountain College.

The Toppers won in three sets, 24-26, 23-25, and 23-25, and forced the Pack to leave the tournament without the title.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack volleyball team has four major post season awards to celebrate.

Simone Tyson was named the SSAC Player of the year and freshman Simone Moreau was recognized as Co- Freshman of the Year. This was both athletes’ first season playing with the Pack.

In addition to this, Head Coach Jesse Zabal received the SSAC Coach of the year award for the first time, and Assistant Coach Robert Pitre was named the Assistant Coach of the year for the second season in a row.

Loyola will find out Monday if they will advance to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship Tournament.