Loyola spring semester to begin online

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Loyola will begin the spring semester online due to widespread COVID-19 cases.

Loyola will begin the spring 2022 semester online as the omicron variant causes a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an email from university President Tania Tetlow.

Classes will remain online through at least Jan. 31 with the exception of graduate counseling clinical work and undergraduate nursing classes.

Tetlow said beginning online gives those isolating at the beginning of the semester a chance to function academically as well as the option not to travel during a COVID-19 surge.

On-campus residents may return to residence halls as originally planned as long as they produce a negative COVID-19 test result before moving in.

Tetlow said Loyola is determined to return to in-person classes as soon as possible and hopes to keep COVID-19 from spreading in classrooms with continued masking and booster shots.