Loyola announces booster requirement, possible online start

Bobby Peters receives a vaccine at Oschner’s 24-hour, drive through Vaccine Fest on March 29. Loyola will now require the COVID-19 vaccine booster for students to return for the spring semester.

Students are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester, according to an email from university President Tania Tetlow.

The spring semester is still scheduled to start normally, though the university is considering an online start, according to the email.

Students have until Jan. 10 to get the booster shot and students with vaccine exemptions will not have to refile.

Cases spiked because of the omicron variant during the last two weeks of the fall semester, peaking at 138 cases, according to the email. Contact tracing showed that cases spread through residential living and social interactions, according to Tetlow.

Schedule a free vaccine through New Orleans community vaccine events here.