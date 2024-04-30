Students form pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane lawn

Tulane and Loyola Students for a Democratic Society have come together for a pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s front lawn along St. Charles Avenue. The protest began with a march throughout the neighborhood. At this time, six students have been arrested and released.
Loyola SDS demands Loyola University to:
- ensure support for affected students
- release a public statement acknowledging the pro-Palestine movement
- increase funding for the new director of multicultural affairs to advocate for minority students
- divest from Israeli corporations, corporations that support Israel
- disclose the annual investments of its endowment.
Tulane SDS demands Tulane University to:
- divest from Israel corporations
- disclose the annual investments of endowment
- cut ties with Israeli universities, including canceling birthright trips
- urge a cease resolution by the city council of New Orleans
- offer support to Arab and Palestinian students.
A counter protest in support of Israel formed across St. Charles Avenue.
This is an ongoing story. Follow The Maroon for updates.