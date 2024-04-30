Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
The Maroon
The Maroon
Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Students form pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane lawn

Kloe Witt, Managing Editor for Digital
April 29, 2024


Sophia Maxim
Pro-Palestine protestors form a circle around an encampment on Tulane's Gibson lawn on April 29, 2024.

Tulane and Loyola Students for a Democratic Society have come together for a pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s front lawn along St. Charles Avenue. The protest began with a march throughout the neighborhood. At this time, six students have been arrested and released.

Loyola SDS demands Loyola University to:

  • ensure support for affected students
  • release a public statement acknowledging the pro-Palestine movement
  • increase funding for the new director of multicultural affairs to advocate for minority students
  • divest from Israeli corporations, corporations that support Israel
  • disclose the annual investments of its endowment.

Tulane SDS demands Tulane University to:

  • divest from Israel corporations
  • disclose the annual investments of endowment
  • cut ties with Israeli universities, including canceling birthright trips
  • urge a cease resolution by the city council of New Orleans
  • offer support to Arab and Palestinian students.

A counter protest in support of Israel formed across St. Charles Avenue.

This is an ongoing story. Follow The Maroon for updates.
About the Contributors
Kloe Witt
Kloe Witt, Managing Editor for Digital
Kloe Witt currently serves as The Maroon's Managing Editor for Digital. Kloe is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and environmental studies, though is interested in pursuing a career in media services for recreational therapy camps. In their free time, Kloe is usually watching Criminal Minds, listening to Taylor Swift, or reading new books. Kloe can be reached [email protected].
Maria DiFelice
Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Editor
Maria DiFelice is currently the Breaking News Editor for The Maroon. She is a third year journalism major with a minor in philosophy. This is her third year being involved with The Maroon where she was Assistant Op/Ed Editor and Assistant News Editor. When she is not working at The Maroon, she can be seen with her camera taking photos wherever she goes. Maria can be reached at [email protected].
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor in Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
