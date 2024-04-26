Students protest for Palestine in the street

Dozens of students from Loyola and Tulane took the streets and protested the Israel-Palestine war in support of Palestine.

Loyola’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society partnered with other local organizations to make this protest happen.

There was no violence that took place during or after the protest. According to chief Todd Warren, The Loyola Police teamed up with Tulane and New Orleans Police to ensure everyone was safe.

According to the Loyola SDS Instagram, the goal of the protest was to call Loyola University to “cut ties” with Israel, voice support for Palestine, and drop misconduct charges on student protesters for the October 26th protest on Freret street.