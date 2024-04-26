Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Editor
April 26, 2024
Jewish+student+sits+in+solidarity+with+students+protesting+for+Palestine+on+St.+Charles+Ave.+in+front+of+Loyola.
Kloe Witt
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Dozens of students from Loyola and Tulane took the streets and protested the Israel-Palestine war in support of Palestine. 

Loyola’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society partnered with other local organizations to make this protest happen.

There was no violence that took place during or after the protest. According to chief Todd Warren, The Loyola Police teamed up with Tulane and New Orleans Police to ensure everyone was safe. 

According to the Loyola SDS Instagram, the goal of the protest was to call Loyola University to “cut ties” with Israel, voice support for Palestine, and drop misconduct charges on student protesters for the October 26th protest on Freret street.

About the Contributors
Maria DiFelice
Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Editor
Maria DiFelice is currently the Breaking News Editor for The Maroon. She is a third year journalism major with a minor in philosophy. This is her third year being involved with The Maroon where she was Assistant Op/Ed Editor and Assistant News Editor. When she is not working at The Maroon, she can be seen with her camera taking photos wherever she goes. Maria can be reached at [email protected].
Kloe Witt
Kloe Witt, Managing Editor for Digital
Kloe Witt currently serves as The Maroon's Managing Editor for Digital. Kloe is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and environmental studies, though is interested in pursuing a career in media services for recreational therapy camps. In their free time, Kloe is usually watching Criminal Minds, listening to Taylor Swift, or reading new books. Kloe can be reached [email protected].

Comments (3)

    The MaroonApr 27, 2024 at 8:35 pm

    To the Loyola community,

    We received the critical feedback on our video covering the protest for Palestine yesterday.

    While the headline was written in accordance with Associated Press style guidelines, we recognize the need to carefully evaluate our word choice. We must continue to reflect on potential bias of standardized language.

    The Maroon is an outlet for student voices. We welcome your perspectives through our publication and on our channels. Thank you for pushing us to evaluate our news coverage and speaking on what you stand for.

    Penny RichardApr 26, 2024 at 6:29 pm

    These students need to be held accountable for their actions. Also learn history before demanding Loyola “cut ties “ with Israel .

    Abby LewisApr 26, 2024 at 3:15 pm

    This is not “the latest war between Israel and Palestine.” It’s a genocide. I don’t appreciate seeing euphemistic and coded language like this in my school newspaper. You can and should hold yourselves to a higher standard.

