Spring fraternity recruitment begins

A Freshman student passes by a window advertising greek life recruitment. The Interfraternity Council began tabling for recruitment during the first week of in person classes. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

The Interfraternity Council kicked off Greek Life recruitment by tabling in the Peace Quad during the first week of in-person classes. The first week of recruitment began on February 2, where fraternity leaders introduced Phi Gamma Delta to interested applicants and helped familiarize the Loyola community with Greek life.

Despite a delayed start to the semester, fraternity members are excited to see new faces, said Christian Trastoy, Phi Gamma Delta president. Trastoy said one of his main goals with recruitment is to end the negative attitudes towards fraternities and show that Loyola fraternities are different from other universities’ groups.

“The IFC has a zero tolerance policy towards all of the things that people associate with the word ‘frat,’ like hazing,” Trastoy said.

The IFC is made up of Loyola’s two fraternities, Phi Gamma Delta and Pi Kappa Phi. Phi Gamma Delta acts as the governing body of all campus fraternities and the bridge between the two fraternities and the university, according to Colin Richards, Pi Kappa Phi president. The first week of tabling was for Phi Gamma Delta in and introduced Greek life to students, rather than advertise for individual fraternities.

Recruitment takes place from February 10 to 22. It occurs in three rounds: an information session, meeting the brothers, and then an invite only session, according to Richards. Interested students can apply for recruitment by filling out a fraternity interest form.

“Not everyone is going to be in Greek life, and that’s okay,” Richards said. “But if people would come by and give us a chance, they’d have their minds blown.”