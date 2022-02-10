Justin Daffron steps up as interim president

Father Justin Daffron, vice president of mission and identity, will be serving as Loyola’s interim president after Tania Tetlow, current university president, leaves at the end of May, according to an email from Tetlow. The university is conducting a nationwide search and plans to have a permanent president by the 2024-2025 academic year, according to Patricia Murret, Associate Director of Public Affairs.

Daffron has been at Loyola since 2019 and has brought in over $5 million in grants for low income and first generation students, according to Murret. He previously served as special assistant to the president of Saint Louis University, the associate provost for strategic planning and academic services at Loyola Chicago, and the assistant to the vice president for student affairs at Springhill College.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as the story unfolds.