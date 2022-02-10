Tania Tetlow steps down as university president

President Tania Tetlow addresses a missioning mass in Nov. 2018. Tetlow is leaving Loyola and assuming the role as president of Fordham University.

President Tetlow is ending her tenure at Loyola and moving to Fordham University as their 33rd president, according to Patricia Murret, associate director of public affairs. Rev. Juston Daffron is stepping up to serve as interim president while the university conducts a nationwide search for a replacement. Tetlow will remain at Loyola through the Spring and begin at Fordham July 1.

Fordham is a Jesuit university in New York, home to roughly 15,000 students. Tetlow will replace Rev Joseph McShane, who has been president since 2003.

Tetlow stepped into the role as Loyola President in 2018, making history as the first woman and layperson to assume the position. When she arrived, Loyola was on the crux of financial crisis. The university had been placed on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges due to a lack of financial resources and an inability to responsibly manage them, according to The Maroon.

Loyola was taken off probation one year after Tetlow’s arrival and now has a balanced budget, according to Murret.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as the story unfolds.