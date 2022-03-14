Basketball Championship tournament marks mixed results for Wolf Pack

The men’s basketball team stands and kneels during the national anthem before the game at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse on Friday, March 11. The Wolf Pack won the first round of the NAIA National Championship tournament, and will be moving on to the game in Kansas City, Missouri this Thursday.

The men’s basketball team’s will be moving on to the next round while the women’s team saw the end of their championship hopes after the first round of the NAIA National Championship ended yesterday.

Loyola women’s basketball played their final game with a narrow defeat by six points. No. 3 Carroll College won against No. 6 Loyola with a final score of 65-59.

Tera Snell made fifth on Loyola’s all-time blocks list in this game, with a total of 57 blocks for her Wolf Pack career. Kennedy Hansberry scored 17 points, with Taylor Thomas not far behind at 15 points. Sandra Cannady also scored in the double digits with 11 points this game.

For No. 1 men’s basketball, the team beat Florida College with a score of 106-75. It was clear from the outset the team would be playing a strong game, as they gained a 15 point lead within the first four minutes of the game.

Zach Wrightsil, Myles Burns, Brandon Davis, Terry Smith Jr., and Zach Muller all scored in the double digits with 20, 19, 19, 11, and 10 points respectively.

The team goes on to play Faulkner University. Faulkner is the only team to have beat Loyola this season. That defeat by Faulkner on January 17 wasn’t the last time the teams played each other however, as Loyola beat Faulkner less than a month later on February 5th. The Championship game will be held March 17 in Kansas City, Missouri.