Wolf Pack prepares for semifinal in Kansas City

Zach Wrightsil (23) prepares to launch into action at the game against William Carey University on January 22, 2022. The Wolf Pack will play in the NAIA final four today for the first time since 1946.

Senior guard Zach Wrightsil told The Maroon Monday at 4 p.m. he was “feeling good” for the Wolf Pack’s 5 p.m. game in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Pack will play Arizona Christian at the Kansas City Municipal Auditorium in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics’ final four men’s basketball game for the first time since 1946.

Wrightsil said he was sitting down, stretching, and listening to music to mentally prepare himself for what the team will “do on the floor.”

He said they plan to “play our game. Don’t play too fast. Don’t try to do anything out of the ordinary.” But even the star of team said he feels a “tiny bit of nerves.”

But Will Wrightsil, his dad, said he thinks the team will “take it all the way.”

“They have the talent and the will,” he said.

And University President Tania Tetlow said that she is so unbelievably proud of the team.

“My nine-year-old, Lucy, is even prouder, and I will be watching them from the stands and she’ll be watching from home, and the whole city of New Orleans is rooting them on,” Tetlow said just before the game.

Viewers from New Orleans can go to NAIA.org and watch the game for a fee at home.